J&K: In 3 months, 11 soldiers, 10 civilians killed in terror attacks. What about terrorists?

Four Indian Army soldiers lost their lives on Monday in a terrorist attack in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, amid a recent spike in terrorist activities in the region. A chronology of terror strikes in Jammu since the beginning of 2024: (Representational photo)(HT_PRINT)

According to news agency PTI, twelve security personnel, including an Army captain, and 10 civilians have died while 55 people were injured in terrorist attacks since January 1.

At the same time, five terrorists have been killed in the Jammu region, particularly in its border districts.

According to the Economic Times, in the last 32 months, 48 soldiers have died due to terrorist attacks.

Let's look at a chronology of terror incidents in the region since January 1:

July 2024

July 15: Four army personnel, including an officer, were killed during a gunfight with terrorists in the Doda district.

July 8: Five army personnel were killed and as many injured after terrorists ambushed an army truck in Kathua district.

July 7: An army personnel was injured in a terrorist attack on a security post in Rajouri district. Eight people, including six terrorists were also killed in twin encounters in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region.

June 2024

June 26: Three foreign terrorists were killed in a gunfight in a forested area of the Doda district.

June 12: A policeman was injured in a terrorist attack in Doda district.

June 11/12: Two foreign terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunfight after terrorists attacked a joint checkpost in the Kathua district. Five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer were also injured in a terrorist attack in Doda district.

June 9: Nine pilgrims were killed and 42 were injured in a terrorist attack on a bus in the Reasi district.

May 2024

May 4: One IAF personnel was killed and five were injured in a terrorist attack in Poonch district.

April 2024

April 28: A village defence guard was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district.

April 22: A government employee was shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri district.