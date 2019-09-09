Army gets intel inputs about possible terror attack in southern India

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:13 IST

The Army has received intelligence inputs about a possible terrorist attack in southern or peninsular India, a top army officer said on Monday against the backdrop of simmering tension with Pakistan.

“We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India and peninsular India,” Lt General S K Saini, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Southern Command, said according to news agency ANI.

General Saini also told reporters in Pune that some abandoned boats had been recovered in the area of Sir Creek off the Gujarat coast.

The Army has undertaken “measures for capacity building and capability development” due to the heightened threat in this region.

General Saini’s warning came on a day when Indian security establishment officials said that terror outfit Jaish e Mohammad’s founder Maulana Masood Azhar has been told by his Pakistani handlers to renew efforts to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of high-profile meetings of the UN human rights body this week, and the UN General Assembly at the end of the month.

The Indian army has been on a state of alert along the Indo-Pak border and the Line of Control (LoC) since a suicide bombing on February 14 killed CRPF troopers in Kashmir’s Pulwama and pushed relations between the two neighbours to the edge.

The army has increased patrolling along the LoC which has witnessed several cases of ceasefire violation by Pakistan recently.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said the Indian Army expects Pakistan to instigate violence to internationalize the Kashmir issue after the Centre abrogated Article 370 which had conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 17:40 IST