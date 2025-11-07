Army jawan killed on moving train after clash with attendants; NHRC seeks report

A 27-year-old Army jawan from Gujarat was killed onboard the Jammu Tawi–Sabarmati Express earlier this week after he allegedly got into an argument with train attendants. The incident took place on Jammu Tawi–Sabarmati Express earlier this week.(Image for representation)

The incident took place when the train was passing through Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Jigar Kumar Chaudhary, who was returning home to Gujarat during vacation after a field posting.

While some media reports stated that the Chaudhary had an argument with train attendants over seating arrangements, other reports said that the dispute arose over blankets and sheets.

According to officials, the argument escalated and one of the attendants, identified as Zubair Memon, reportedly attacked him with a knife, according to MoneyControl.

After the train reached Bikaner, the Army Jawan was taken to Prince Bijay Singh Memorial (PBM) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Railway Police and Government Railway Police (GRP) have detained several attendants for questioning. They have also recovered a knife – suspected to have been used in the crime – from the sleeper coach.

“Statements of passengers are being recorded, and interrogation of the detained attendants is underway,” a GRP officer was quoted as saying by Ahmedabad Mirror.

NHRC issues notices

Meanhile, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the alleged incident.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo condemned the incident, saying that nothing is more disgraceful than being unable to protect the country's army men.

"…Such criminals should have no place in society. We have sent a notice to the Chairman of the Railway Board. We have asked him to clarify the admission criteria for railway attendants... We have notified RPF DG as well," Priyank Kanoongo said.

Notices have been issued to Chairman of the Railway Board and the Director-General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) regarding the disclosure of details related to the recruitment process, qualification criteria, skill assessments and police verification of railway attendants.