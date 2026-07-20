Army joins rescue ops; IAF on standby as flood situation in Assam deteriorates

The Army on Monday joined rescue operations while the Indian Air Force (IAF) and central forces were on standby as the flood situation in Assam deteriorated following incessant rainfall over the past four days.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority said 580 villages have been affected

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The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms and rain were expected across most of Assam on Monday. It has forecast heavy rainfall for Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The intensity of rainfall is expected to decline from Wednesday. Low to moderate flood alerts have been issued for Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Chirang, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 580 villages have been affected and over 10,362 hectares of crop remained submerged across Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat were the worst-hit districts, where overflowing rivers breached embankments, submerged highways and cut off vital rail links.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government sought the help of the Army and the IAF as the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continued to worsen. He directed ministers to rush to the flood-hit areas to supervise relief distribution and rescue coordination. Sarma said the government is committed to providing relief swiftly to the flood-hit people and that the situation is being closely monitored.

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{{^usCountry}} The ASDMA said the Jhanji River breached an embankment near Nora Konwar Bailung, flooding nearby villages and washing away houses. In Amguri, floodwaters inundated local markets, schools and the temporary civil hospital, crippling emergency services. In Teok, nearly 12 kilometres of the four-lane highway between Jorhat and Jhanji were submerged. The Dikhow River washed away a one-kilometre stretch of road in Nazira and damaged the railway track connecting Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. In Golaghat, rising waters of the Kaliyoni River entered parts of the Numaligarh Refinery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ASDMA said the Jhanji River breached an embankment near Nora Konwar Bailung, flooding nearby villages and washing away houses. In Amguri, floodwaters inundated local markets, schools and the temporary civil hospital, crippling emergency services. In Teok, nearly 12 kilometres of the four-lane highway between Jorhat and Jhanji were submerged. The Dikhow River washed away a one-kilometre stretch of road in Nazira and damaged the railway track connecting Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. In Golaghat, rising waters of the Kaliyoni River entered parts of the Numaligarh Refinery. {{/usCountry}}

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Zoo Tiniali, Hatigaon, Panjabari, Beltola Tiniali, Anil Nagar, and Nabin Nagar in Guwahati were waterlogged. ASDMA said dewatering pumps have been deployed to control the situation.

Sonari in Charaideo recorded 197.5 mm of rainfall between July 18 and 20. Kukurmara-Mirza in Kamrup recorded 165.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Bokakhat in Golaghat (130.5 mm), Guwahati (124.5 mm), and Mariyani in Jorhat (122 mm).

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The Central Water Commission said the Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dikhow, Disang, and Dhansiri rivers are flowing above the danger level. Heavy rainfall in neighbouring Mizoram increased water levels in rivers in Cachar and Sribhumi.

The flooding disrupted railway services. Railway tracks were damaged at several locations in Upper Assam. A section of the railway track between Mariani and Simaluguri was flooded.

The Northeast Frontier Railway said it was forced to divert several long-distance trains. It has set up help desks at all affected stations. Food and drinking water have been arranged for passengers, and ticket refunds are being provided. Buses and other vehicles were arranged at Namtiali to transport passengers to Sibsagar Town railway station. From there, a special train will carry passengers to Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia.

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The railways said 217 passengers, who detrained from the Vivek Express at Selenghat, are being transported by road to Mariani. They added that arrangements have been made for 570 passengers of the Kamrup Express and 490 passengers of the Amritsar-Tinsukia Express after they detrained at Mariani station.

Trains, including the Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express, and New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, have been short-terminated. Passenger and intercity services, including the Ledo-Guwahati Intercity Express, have been cancelled.