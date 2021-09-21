Uri infiltration: Army search ops enter 3rd day; mobile services suspended

The Army’s operation to track down a group of infiltrators that sneaked into Uri along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir entered into the third day on Tuesday even as mobile voice calls and the internet were suspended in the area on Monday afternoon.

The operation was launched after the Army said it detected movement of the infiltrators close to LoC and since then the forces have been trying to locate them. People aware of the matter said the Army had inputs that a fresh group of infiltrators has sneaked into Uri via Gawahalan village taking the cover of darkness and thick foliage. The operation is going on and a high alert has been sounded for the Army camps located in the area.

Also Read | Don’t approach higher offices for redress of grievance: J&K admn to government employees

Locals said that from Monday afternoon, mobile and internet services have been suspended in the area as the Army believes that the fresh group of infiltrators could use mobile phones to get in touch with their local contacts.

Uri is located close to the LoC and is among shortest routes for infiltration even as a three-tier security cover is in place in the region.

Defence spokesperson Col Emron Masavi on Monday confirmed that suspicious movement was detected along the LoC over the weekend. “Search of the area is under progress,” he said.

Army’s 15 Corps commander Lt General DP Panday told journalists on Monday that there have been two successful attempts of infiltration in Kashmir. He added one group of infiltrators was neutralised in Bandipora and an operation to track down another group is underway.

This year, there has been a significant drop in infiltration attempts along the LoC, the Army has said. September and October are crucial vis-a-vis infiltration attempts as passes and ridges generally used for the infiltration close due to heavy snowfall from November.