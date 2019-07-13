Army seizes huge cache of arms,ammunition of NSCN(IM) in Manipur

In a well ‘synergised operation’ in Manipur’s Noney district, the Indian army has arrested an NSCN (IM) cadre and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, warlike stores and other incriminating documents.

Brigadier Ravroop Singh of the 57 Mountain Division said the operation by army commenced on the night of July 5 and search started from the next morning at Kekru Naga village in Noney district following report of presence of some armed cadres belonging to NSCN (IM).

Sensing the security forces, the armed cadres(of the outfit) fled the area after hiding their weapons and warlike stores at multiple locations in the periphery of village, nearby jungle and the Jhum huts, he said.

One armed cadre of NSCN (IM) SS Private Thailik Panmei was apprehended while four rifles, two grenade launchers and large quantities of ammunition and other warlike stores besides incriminating documents, diaries and other administrative stores of NSCN (IM) during the operation which was concluded on July 9.

“This operation and the recovery of huge arms, ammunition and warlike stores have yet again exposed the duplicity of NSCN (IM),” the officer claimed. “The Cease Fire Ground Rules lay down the basic framework under which both Government agencies and NSCN (IM) are required to operate, however, NSCN (IM) has continuously been violating the laid down Ground Rules.”

Singh said that the attempts for setting up of new camps, fresh recruitments, extortion and tax collection specifically along NH-2 and NH-37 impacting infrastructure projects like railway lines,road construction etc are all indicative “to undermine the peace process”.

The security forces, Singh said, are aware of these tactics and would continue to carry out relentless operations to provide security to the local population.

The Army Commander, Lieutenant General MM Naravane, has complimented all troops of Spear Corps for executing such a surgical and professional operation, he said.

The NSCN(IM) is yet to react to the army version at the time of publishing this report.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 08:24 IST