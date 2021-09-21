Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Army's combing ops continue in Uri; mobile services, internet snapped
india news

Army's combing ops continue in Uri; mobile services, internet snapped

The Army had detected the “suspicious movement” along the LoC in Uri Sector on the night intervening September 18 and 19 following which an operation was launched in the area.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Security Personnel are seen in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.(File Photo/ANI)

The Indian Army operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri is going on for more than 30 hours, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported on Tuesday. The forces launched the combing operation after detection of suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of September 18 and 19.

Mobile telephony and internet services were suspended in the Uri sector on Monday due to the ongoing operation of the Army, news agency PTI reported. The soldiers also intensified its combing operation, PTI reported quoting officials.

The Army had detected the “suspicious movement” along the LoC in Uri Sector on the night intervening September 18 and 19 following which an operation was launched in the area.

Earlier, a police team in Noor Bagh area of Srinagar was attacked by terrorists on Saturday.

"A team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from terrorists in Noor Bagh, Srinagar. Terrorists fled the scene -1 pistol and 1 AK 47 recovered. Reinforcement of Police and CRPF expanded the cordoned area. Search underway," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

RELATED STORIES

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, terrorists fled after firing and dropped their weapons.

A labourer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news indian army
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi to focus on counter-radicalisation at UNGA to fight extremist ideologies

Coal scam case: Delhi HC to hear Abhishek Banerjee’s plea challenging ED summons

No indication of potential 3rd wave yet in Maharashtra: Minister

Breaking news: Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party wins Canada election, says AFP
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP