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Art, photography create spaces for reflection: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday said art and photography often become spaces of reflection and contemplation within judicial households, adding that in increasingly restless times, art teaches us to slow down and observe more deeply.

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:06 am IST
By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday said art and photography often become spaces of reflection and contemplation within judicial households, adding that in increasingly restless times, art teaches us to slow down and observe more deeply.

(Left) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Dipankar Datta, Justice Vikram Nath and artist Jhuma Dutta. (HT)

The CJI was inaugurating a nature and landscape photography exhibition curated by Jhuma Datta, wife of Supreme Court judge Dipankar Datta, and praised the exhibition for its exploration of four themes: silence, flow, rhythm and energy.

“The judiciary is often seen only through the lens of judgments, courtrooms and constitutional questions. But behind these institutions are lives that have creative pursuits and seek reflection, stillness and emotional balance. Art and photography create those spaces of pause and contemplation within judicial households,” the CJI emphasised.

The exhibition, titled Prakriti-Raga, brought together landscape and nature photographs capturing waterfalls, glacial rivers, snow-covered terrain, forests, rocky coastlines and expansive skies. Organised around themes such as “Silence”, “Flow”, “Rhythm” and “Energy”, the exhibition combined visual imagery with reflective text installations inviting viewers to “slow down, observe, and feel more deeply”.

 
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