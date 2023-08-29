Article 370 hearing: SC asks Centre to indicate if there's time frame to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood

The Supreme Court, hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, on Tuesday asked the Centre to indicate if there is a time frame to restore the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, and a roadmap for this progression.

The Supreme Court of India . (File Photo)

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Centre, has been asked to come back with instructions on this after the launch break.

Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.

On Monday, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the current status of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory was temporary and its statehood will be restored.“It’s necessary that for some time it remains under the union as a Union Territory. The Hon’ble Home Minister has said in the House that this is a temporary measure. Ultimately, J&K will become a state,” Mehta told a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

