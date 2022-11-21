Arun Goel takes charge as election commissioner

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel took over as an election commissioner on Monday two days after his appointment.

Sushil Chandra’s retirement as the chief election commissioner in May 2022 left the post of one commissioner in the three-member Election Commission of India (ECI) vacant. Rajiv Kumar succeeded Chandra while Anup Chandra Pandey is the other election commissioner.

In a statement, ECI said Kumar, who is in Nepal as an observer for their ongoing national elections, called and congratulated Goel. It added Kumar said Goel’s vast and diverse administrative experience will strengthen the commission’s endeavors in ensuring the electoral process is more inclusive, accessible, and participative.

Goel, a 1985 batch Punjab cadre Indian Administrative Service officer, was due to retire on December 31. But his voluntary retirement came into effect on November 18. Goel will be in line to become the next chief election commissioner after Kumar’s tenure ends in February 2025.

A person can hold the office of an election commissioner or chief election commissioner for six years or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier.