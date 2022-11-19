Home / India News / LIVE: COP27 extended by a day as countries struggle to find common ground
LIVE: COP27 extended by a day as countries struggle to find common ground

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 06:15 AM IST

Breaking news, November 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 19, 2022 06:07 AM IST

    Malaysia heads to polls in a tightly contested election

    21 million registered voters in Malaysia are expected to participate in polls on Friday in what could be a tightly contested election, reports AFP.

  • Nov 19, 2022 05:45 AM IST

    Man and woman found dead in Rajasthan jungle with private parts mutilated

    The dead bodies of a man and a woman were found in Rajasthan's Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle in Udaipur district with their private parts mutilated. Officials said a probe has been launched.

  • Nov 19, 2022 05:28 AM IST

    COP27 extended by a day as countries struggle to find common ground

    COP27 has been extended by a day to take the ongoing negotiations to a logical end, said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Friday.

‘17 sittings over 23 days’: Winter session of Parliament from December 7

Published on Nov 19, 2022 06:11 AM IST

Winter Session of Parliament: “Looking forward to constructive debate,” tweeted Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The winter session of Parliament will start a day before poll results for Gujarat and Himachal. (File photo)
The winter session of Parliament will start a day before poll results for Gujarat and Himachal. (File photo)

SIT summons BJP national secy BL Santosh in Telangana MLA poaching case

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 05:17 AM IST

In the notice, the SIT asked Santosh to appear before the investigating officer at the Telangana Command and Control Centre, Hyderabad, at 10.30 am on November 21, for questioning in connection with the alleged poaching of the TRS MLAs.

Bharatiya Janta Party general secretary BL Santosh (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
Bharatiya Janta Party general secretary BL Santosh (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Kerala HC takes suo motu case after child falls into drain in Kochi

Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:22 AM IST

A day after a three-year-old child, while walking with his mother, fell into an open drain in Panambally Nagar area in Kochi and miraculously escaped due to timely intervention of the local residents, the Kerala high court on Friday registered a suo motu case

Imagine if something would have happened to the child today, consequences would have been graver, the court noted. (Representational Photo)
Imagine if something would have happened to the child today, consequences would have been graver, the court noted. (Representational Photo)

BJP MP’s house vandalised in Telangana over remarks on TRS’s Kavitha

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 06:05 AM IST

Protesting against BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s remarks against Kalvakuntla Kavitha, scores of Telangana Rashtra Samithi activists on Friday vandalised his house in Hyderabad

T’gana: Advocates protest transfer of HC judge to Patna

Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The executive committee of the Telangana high court advocates’ association held an extraordinary general body meeting on the court premises and decided to continue the boycott of the courts till the transfer of justice Reddy is revoked.

He said on Friday, over 3,000 advocates from the high court and all subordinate courts in Telangana abstained from work. (HT Photo)
He said on Friday, over 3,000 advocates from the high court and all subordinate courts in Telangana abstained from work. (HT Photo)

Stage set for 53rd IFFI, 770 films to be screened

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 04:43 AM IST

Renowned Spanish film director Carlos Saura will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s IFFI which kicks off on November 20.

Preparations underway for IFFI in Goa from November 20. (PIB)
Preparations underway for IFFI in Goa from November 20. (PIB)

Footballer’s death: Madras HC denies bail to two doctors

Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:17 AM IST

The two doctors — orthopaedics assistant professor Dr A Paul Ram Sankar (34) and Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital casualty medical officer Dr K Somasundar (34) — who were suspended on November 15 a few minutes after Priya’s death, have claimed innocence.

Priya, 17, was a first-year college student and a national-level football player who underwent an arthroscopy to fix a ligament tear on her right knee on November 7 at the Periyar Nagar government periphery hospital. (HT Photo)
Priya, 17, was a first-year college student and a national-level football player who underwent an arthroscopy to fix a ligament tear on her right knee on November 7 at the Periyar Nagar government periphery hospital. (HT Photo)

3 soldiers killed in J&K avalanche

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Three soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit an army patrol in north Kashmir’s Machil Kupwara sector on Friday, officials said.

50 lakh lottery win of Bengal cattle smuggling accused under CBI lens

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The CBI, probing alleged links between a multi-crore cattle smuggling case and lottery prize money won by arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, suspects the prime accused in the first case may have won a similar lotter prize in 2017, an official said.

Hyderabad gears up to host India’s first Formula E grand prix

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 04:53 AM IST

A 2.37km long track around the historic lake is being readied for the race of electric single-seater cars in which 22 drivers from 11 teams from across the world will participate.

The authorities are racing against the time to complete the track around the Hussainsagar lake. (HT Photo)
The authorities are racing against the time to complete the track around the Hussainsagar lake. (HT Photo)

Congress MLA alleges life threat over plan to set up Tipu Sultan statue

Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Former minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait lodged a police complaint alleging that he has received a life threat for announcing installation of a statue of Tipu Sultan, police said on Friday.

Privatising Singareni coal mines: TRS, trade unions reject PM’s statement

Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:10 AM IST

State social welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, who hails from Peddapalli district, said that Modi had made the statement only to mislead the people of Telangana.

All India Trade Union Congress general secretary Vasireddy Seetharamaiah also said the Modi government had made changes in the Mines and Minerals Development Regulatory Act in 2015 to allow commercial mining by private parties. (HT Photo)
All India Trade Union Congress general secretary Vasireddy Seetharamaiah also said the Modi government had made changes in the Mines and Minerals Development Regulatory Act in 2015 to allow commercial mining by private parties. (HT Photo)

Even Hindi films follow procedures: HC on Assam police bulldozing houses of accused

Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The Gauhati high court has pulled up Assam Police for demolishing the houses of five people accused of burning a police station in Nagaon district in May, stating that even in films, police follow procedure before taking any action.

Assam police in Nagaon district had demolished the homes of five Muslims on May 22, less than 24 hours after an irate mob torched the Batadrava police station on fire over the alleged custodial death of fish seller Safikul Islam. (Reuters/Representational)
Assam police in Nagaon district had demolished the homes of five Muslims on May 22, less than 24 hours after an irate mob torched the Batadrava police station on fire over the alleged custodial death of fish seller Safikul Islam. (Reuters/Representational)

Bengaluru voter data theft: Police, election commission start probe

Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The Congress on Friday demanded that the BJP government in Karnataka order a judicial probe monitored by a High Court Chief Justice to expose what it called the ‘Operation Voter’ scam

