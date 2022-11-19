LIVE: COP27 extended by a day as countries struggle to find common ground
Breaking news, November 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 19, 2022 06:07 AM IST
Malaysia heads to polls in a tightly contested election
21 million registered voters in Malaysia are expected to participate in polls on Friday in what could be a tightly contested election, reports AFP.
-
Nov 19, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Man and woman found dead in Rajasthan jungle with private parts mutilated
The dead bodies of a man and a woman were found in Rajasthan's Umbreshwar Mahadev Jungle in Udaipur district with their private parts mutilated. Officials said a probe has been launched.
-
Nov 19, 2022 05:28 AM IST
COP27 extended by a day as countries struggle to find common ground
COP27 has been extended by a day to take the ongoing negotiations to a logical end, said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Friday.