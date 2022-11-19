Arunachal gets 1st greenfield airport. Here's why it is significant: Top 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh - the Donyi Polo Airport - 25km away from Itanagar. A greenfield airport is one which is built from scratch on a new (undeveloped) site. The airport is expected to play a major role in improving connectivity and will also contribute to the growth of trade and tourism in the region, Dilip Sajnani, Director of Airport Authority of India told news agency ANI. “Tomorrow, 19th November, is a special day for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast. The Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar will be inaugurated. This is the 1st greenfield airport in the state. Commerce and connectivity will gain immensely from this project,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday evening.

5 points on Arunachal's 1st Greenfield Airport

1. The airport has been developed in an area of over 690 acres at a cost of more than ₹640 crore. It has a 2,300 m long runway and is well-suited for all-weather day operations, as per a government statement.

Source: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya

2. The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and the age-old indigenous reverence to the Sun ('Donyi') and the Moon ('Polo') in the state, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) highlighted in the release ahead of the launch.

3. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources. The terminal at Hollongi has been constructed approximately at a cost of ₹955 crore over an area of 4,100 sq m and has a peak handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour.

4. The Donyi Polo Airport is the fourth operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi said during the launch event. "Seven airports have been developed since 2014," PM Modi said during the inauguration.

Source: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya

5. The foundation stone for this airport was laid by PM Modi in 2019.

Launch of 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station

Meanwhile, the launch event also witnessed PM Modi dedicating 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. The power station has been developed at a cost of more than ₹8,450 crore and the project aims to turn Arunachal Pradesh into a power surplus state. The project is in line with India's commitment to move towards green energy initiatives and will also benefit the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration.

(With inputs from news agencies)

