Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing a 'historic' transformation in connectivity and infrastructure development, as it has achieved unprecedented milestones in road and bridge construction under his government's "PEMA 3.0 – Year of Reforms and Growth" initiative. Arunachal witnessing 'historic' transformation in road connectivity: Khandu

Sharing the progress in social media, Khandu said that the state has recorded a 251 per cent increase in rural roads and built 3,750 km of national highways, reflecting the government's strong focus on inclusive growth through better connectivity.

"Arunachal Pradesh is scripting a new chapter in connectivity. With relentless efforts and visionary planning, we have expanded road infrastructure to even the remotest corners of the state," the chief minister wrote in a post on X.

He said the Centre has sanctioned over ₹55,000 crore for the construction of Frontier Highways, which are expected to significantly boost inter-district connectivity, border area development, and tourism potential in the frontier regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Our people living along the borders will no longer feel isolated. Frontier Highways will not only strengthen national security but also open up vast opportunities for socio-economic growth," Khandu emphasised.

Underlining the state's budgetary commitment, the chief minister said that 12.9 per cent of Arunachal Pradesh's budget is allocated to roads and bridges, the highest in India. This reflects the government's priority to ensure sustainable and inclusive development through improved infrastructure.

Khandu further added that the pace of road construction has increased ninefold over recent years, resulting in the completion of several key projects under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Road Development Plan .

So far, ₹965.99 crore has been sanctioned under this scheme, and 393.57 km of roads have been completed, improving access to far-flung areas.

"Roads are lifelines of Arunachal Pradesh. Our government is fully committed to ensuring that every village, every district, and every citizen benefits from this transformation," Khandu asserted, reaffirming his vision of "Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth".

According to official data shared by the chief minister, 270 bridges have been constructed across the state during his tenure, connecting remote valleys and ensuring all-weather accessibility for communities and local economies.

"With improved connectivity comes prosperity. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected Arunachal Pradesh," the chief minister added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.