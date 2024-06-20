Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE updates: ‘Victory of truth’, says Punjab CM Mann

Live

Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE: The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by a Delhi court

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday granted bail by a city court, more than three months after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.



Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering probe into the now-scrapped excise policy, was granted bail on bond of ₹1 lakh.



The ED requested court to grant the probe agency 48 hours to accept bail bonds, so that order can be challenged in the higher court. The court, however clarified that there is no stay on the bail order.



During the arguments in the court, the ED told the court that on November 7, 2021, Kejriwal stayed at hotel Grand Hyatt in Goa during the assembly poll campaign and the bill was paid by Chanpreet Singh, who is alleged to have managed the AAP funds in the coastal state....Read More