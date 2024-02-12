Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with their respective families visited the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.(X(formerly Twitter))

Kejriwal took to X(formerly Twitter) and shared pictures of his divine darshan of the Ram Lalla deity. In the pictures, Kejriwal's family, including his wife, can be seen offering prayers at the temple. Mann and his wife are also seen taking blessings of the deity.

"Reaching Ayodhya today with my parents and my wife, I had the privilege of having the divine darshan of Ramlala ji in the Shri Ram temple. Bhagwant ji and his family were also present on this occasion. Everyone together had darshan of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Ji and prayed for the progress of the country and the welfare of all humanity. May Lord Shri Ramchandra ji bless everyone. Jai Shri Ram," read the Google translated version of his post.

Earlier, the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22 in a ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The auspicious event was attended by thousands of VVIPs, including politicians, cricketers, industrialists, spiritual leaders etc.

The temple was opened for darshan by the general public on January 23. Since the inauguration of the temple, more than a million devotees and pilgrims have visited the holy site to offer prayers and seek blessings of Lord Ram Lalla.

AAP is set to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

AAP national convener Kejriwal recently announced that his party will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh. He said AAP candidates in all of these 14 seats will be declared in the next 10-15 days.

Notably, AAP is a part of the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, RJD, SP, TMC and other parties. The INDIA bloc aims to win maximum seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to deter the Narendra Modi-led BJP government from coming to power for the third consecutive time.