 Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in excise policy case on CBI plea | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in excise policy case on CBI plea

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jun 29, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case on June 26.

A Delhi court on Saturday sent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody for 14 days (till July 12) in connection with corruption charges pertaining to alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy.

CBI officials leave with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case, in New Delhi on June 26, 2024.(PTI)
CBI officials leave with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case, in New Delhi on June 26, 2024.(PTI)

Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26 in connection with the case. He was sent to CBI custody for three days.

At the time of his arrest, Kejriwal was already in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

During the hearing on Saturday, Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhary, representing Kejriwal, told the the court that the investigation in the case has been going on since 2022.

Also Read | ‘Dictator should be destroyed’: Arvind Kejriwal's wife on Delhi CM in CBI custody

“Kejriwal was arrested in March 2024. He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. On the last date of the hearing, they (CBI) had said that they collected evidence in January, they said that they had in April obtained the sanctions. They also said that they had not arrested me earlier because they did not want to overreach the Supreme Court,” Chaudhary told the court.

Chaudhary also sought the court to direct the CBI to place all the material on record.

“They (CBI) have also made a statement before the Supreme Court that they will conclude the investigation by July 3...I am praying please ask the IO (Investigation officer) that whatever they are saying, your lordships may pin them down,” he added.

Also Read | CBI says Kejriwal ‘main conspirator’; not named in charge sheet yet

The CBI has filed four charge sheets in the case against 17 accused persons, including Manish Sisodia and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. Kejriwal has not been named in any of the indictments yet. They claim that out of 100 crore received by AAP as kickbacks, 44.45 crore was transferred to Goa during June 2021 to January 2022 through ‘hawala channels’ for election campaign purposes.

News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in excise policy case on CBI plea
