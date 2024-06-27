‘Dictator should be destroyed’: Arvind Kejriwal's wife on Delhi CM in CBI custody

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Thursday once again slammed her husband's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case.



“Till now the prayer has always been that God should give wisdom to everyone. But now the prayer will be that the dictator should be destroyed,” Sunita Kejriwal posted on X.



On Wednesday, she had alleged a system to ensure that the Aam Aadmi Party convenor does not come out of jail.



“Arvind Kejriwal got bail on 20th June. Immediately ED got a stay. The very next day CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is a dictatorship, this is emergency,” she had posted.



On Wednesday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sent Kejriwal to three-day CBI custody. During the remand period, the court allowed the chief minister's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to meet him for 30 minutes and his lawyer to meet him every day for 30 minutes. The court has also allowed him to carry his prescribed medicines during the remand period.



In its remand application, the CBI had stated that it wanted Kejriwal's custody to unearth ‘larger conspiracy’ in the excise policy case. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal(PTI file photo)

According to the CBI, Kejriwal had said that Vijay Nair was working with Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi. The CBI claimed that Kejriwal is “pushing the entire onus on Manish Sisodia & saying that he has no idea about the excise policy".

While speaking in the courtroom, Kejriwal denied CBI's claims of him putting the blame on Sisodia. “CBI is claiming that I have made a statement against Manish Sisodia, which is completely false. Manish Sisodia is innocent, Aam Aadmi Party is innocent. I am also innocent. The statements are being given in the media to defame us,” he said.