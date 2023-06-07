Home / India News / At school event Kejriwal remembers Sisodia, cries, ‘this was his dream’ | Video

ByKanishka Singharia
Jun 07, 2023 03:13 PM IST

In his speech today Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to halt that revolution by arresting his ministers.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday became emotional as he remembered his former deputy Manish Sisodia during the inauguration of a new school in the city's Bawana area. Kejriwal said the education of Delhi's school students was and remains Sisodia's dream.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sisodia - now in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case - was Delhi's education minister till he quit in March over his arrest.

"Those people (seen by many as a reference to rivals Bharatiya Janata Party) want the education revolution of Delhi to end and (we) will not let it end," Kejriwal said at the event as he condemned what he said were fabricated charges that resulted in Sisodia being jailed.

"They have kept such a good man in jail by making false allegations and filing false cases."

This is not the first time the AAP boss has lavished praise on his former No 2, who is rapidly emerging as the face of the war with the BJP. In April Kejriwal called Sisodia the 'architect of (Delhi's) education revolution' and last year he labelled him a 'hardcore honest man'

In his speech today Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to halt that revolution by arresting his ministers as he reiterated the importance of quality education for every child.

Speaking on the dire condition of existings school in Delhi's Bawana area, Kejriwal reminded residents his government had worked diligently to improve those standards. "I have come to Bawana on multiple occasionsand I have witnessed firsthand the poor condition of the school here... today, I stand before you with the fulfillment of my promise - two new schools..."

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia in jail

Sisodia is in jail in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy case. He was arrested in March after interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Sisodia was handling 18 of the 33 portfolios in the Delhi government and his arrest (which followed that of former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain) triggered a massive political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP.

