Home / India News / Manish Sisodia writes another letter from jail, stresses on benefits of education

Manish Sisodia writes another letter from jail, stresses on benefits of education

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2023 11:01 AM IST

The letter was shared by AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter where he mentioned key points from the letter.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has written another letter from Tihar jail where he emphasised on the transformative power of education and discussed about the need to uplift the underprivileged sections of the society.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The letter was shared by AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter where he mentioned key points from the letter. "His words highlight the urgent necessity to provide equal opportunities and access to education for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background," he said.

Kejriwal further noted that that Sisodia's letter reflects the significance of education and consequences of neglecting it. The AAP leader raised concerns over denying education to the impoverished which reflects inequality as well as give rise to the cycle of hatred and violence. "If every poor person gets a book, then who will spread the storm of hatred? If everyone has work in their hands, then who will wield swords on the streets?" he wrote.

He further talked in his letter about how good education can ensure shutting down of the ‘WhatsApp University’ and no one will be trapped in the ‘illusion of hatred’. "If everyone receives good education and time, then their WhatsApp University will shut down. If society stands on the foundation of education and wisdom, then how will anyone be trapped in the illusion of hatred?," he asked.

Sisodia is currently in Tihar Jail in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and his bail application is pending before the Delhi High Court.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kejriwal manish sisodia
kejriwal manish sisodia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out