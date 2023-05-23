As Kejriwal shares video of 'cops manhandling Sisodia', Delhi Police clarify

The Delhi Police on Tuesday clarified that there was no misbehaviour with former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia in the Rouse Avenue Court after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a video showing cops accompanying Sisodia surrounded him when media people were asking him questions on the Delhi ordinance. It is against the law to issue statements to the media by the accused in judicial custody, the Delhi Police claimed. Delhi Police clarified that an accused who is in judicial custody can not issue a statement to the media

Here is the video

Sharing the video, which was originally posted by Delhi minister Atishi, Kejriwal wrote: 'Do Delhi Police have the rigts to misbehave with Manish ji like this? Have the cops been instructed to do this by powers above?"

"The talk of police misbehavior with Mr. Manish Sisodia at the time of production in Rouse Avenue Court is propaganda. The police response as seen in the video was imperative from a security point of view. It is against the law to issue statements to the media by the accused in judicial custody," Delhi Police responded promptly.

Sisodia was brought to the court on Tuesday where his judicial custody was extended till June 1. The judge also directed the jail authorities to consider providing the politician a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.

As seen in the video, when Sisodia was brough to the coourt, media people asked him to comment on the ordinance that the Centre brought on May 19 empowering the LG over the elected government.

As soon as the question was asked, the cops accompaying him gestured the media people to make way. "Modi ji has become very arrogant, does not respect democracy..." Sisodia said when a cop caught hold of Sisodia putting his arm around his head.

