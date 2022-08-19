‘Give a missed call to make India strongest nation': Kejriwal on Sisodia, raids

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged 130 crore people of the country "to make India the world's strongest nation" hours after the CBI launched raids over the Aam Aadmi Party's excise policy in the national capital. His deputy Manish Sisodia's home was also searched amid the raids across seven states on Friday morning.

Hours later, at a video briefing, Kejriwal without naming the BJP, attacked the party saying, "they won't let the nation progress". "They (the central government) will trouble us. They will create roadblocks. Today Manish Sisodia was targeted. Even in the last seven years, multiple raids and false cases have been filed against him, me, Kailash Gehlot.. and AAP leaders. but this would not deter us from performing. If we leave the country to them... they would never let the country progress. We would all have to come together. I am giving a number for missed call- 95100100. Whoever wants to make India the strongest nation, join the mission," Kejriwal said in a video briefing.

During the video address, Kejriwal yet again referred to the article in the New York Times on the Delhi government's education policy after tweeting about it amid the raids. "Today, I have come to share some good news with you," he said as he began speaking amid tensions between the AAP and the BJP. "This is something that will make every Indian proud. I want to congratulate everyone. In NYT - America's biggest newspaper - the report on Delhi education model was published. It spoke of the revolution in the Delhi government schools."

"This report carries a photo of Manish Sisodia ji ... in a newspaper where all world leaders want coverage. This means Sisodia has been - in a way - recognised as the best education minister," the Delhi CM further said.

He then went to speak about his announcement on Wednesday about making India the world's strongest nation. "We won't stop now. The universe is on our side," Kejriwal said, referring to India's 75 years of independence, stepping up his attack on the central government.

With the CBI intensifying its probe in the excise policy, weeks after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an investigation, the AAP and the BJP have been hurling multiple allegations against each other.

Sisodia - earlier in the day - said that he was “paying a price of honesty”. Later, union minister Anurag Thakur hit back saying that “the excise minister has become excuse minister”.

