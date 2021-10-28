Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar writes letter to CM

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s wife, actress Kranti Redkar, wrote an emotional letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking justice for him.

Wankhede is battling a series of allegations levelled against him in connection with the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month following a raid on a Mumbai cruise ship.

In the letter written in Marathi that Kranti Redkar also tweeted, the actress said she was an ardent follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Bal Thackeray, and that her image was being tarnished and personal life intruded upon.

“I am a Marathi “mulgi” (Marathi speaking girl). I have grown up following the Shiv Sena, which had been fighting for the rights of the Marathi manoos. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Hinduhruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray have been my ideals since childhood... Both of them taught us to neither do injustice to anyone, nor tolerate one. Following their teaching, I have been fighting this battle alone against people… attacking my personal life... On social media, people have been making fun [of me],” she wrote in the letter, as translated from Marathi.

“Had Balasaheb been around today, he wouldn’t have liked it. He would categorically condemn the personal attacks on a woman and her family indicating how politics has stooped so low,” Redkar wrote, urging Uddhav Thackeray to step in and help. “Today, he (Bal Thackeray) is not alive, but you are there… I am sure that you will never allow any injustice to happen to me and my family. As Marathi manoos, I am looking up to you with hope for justice.”

Redkar wrote that she doesn’t want to dive into the politics of the entire episode.

The emotional appeal from Sameer Wankhede’s wife came a day after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday tweeted purported images of Wankhede’s marriage certificate and wedding photo with his first wife, Shabana Quraishi, arguing that the NCB officer allegedly used fraudulent ways to get a job as an Indian Revenue Service officer under scheduled caste category despite being a Muslim.

The charge has been refuted by Sameer Wankhede and his family members.

On Tuesday, Malik posted a purported image of Wankhede’s birth certificate, in which his father’s name is shown as “Dawood K Wankhede”, while it is “Dnyandev Wankhede” as per the NCB website.

The focus in the drugs case involving Aryan Khan shifted to Wankhede after Malik levelled charges against the NCB zonal director heading the probe in the matter.

Recently, he cited a letter purportedly written by an anonymous employee of the agency alleging that Wankhede framed innocent people in 26 fake drug cases. He also claimed that Wankhede engaged two private persons to tap the phones of the people to frame them.

The NCB on Monday started probing allegations that Sameer Wankhede was part of an alleged ₹25 crore extortion racket after the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

A vigilance inquiry was ordered after one of the NCB’s witnesses in the case, Prabhakar Sail, made the claim.