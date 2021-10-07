Aryan Khan produced at court for bail hearing, NCB seeks custody till October 11

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with others was produced at a magistrate court on Thursday for his bail hearing after his bail plea was rejected on Monday. The Narcotics Control Bureau has sought the custody of the arrested till October 11 as it said it is probing further into the case. Before the hearing on Thursday, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde met Aryan Khan who has been in the NCB custody since Sunday after he was arrested in connection with the cruise rave party.

In its remand, the NCB said the agency has recently arrested Achit Kumar who was named by Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. "Hence for further investigation, confrontation with the already arrested persons is necessary," the agency said.

Aryan Khan arrest: Nawab Malik releases new videos, questions Wankhede

The NCB counsel also told the court that this Achit Kumar has been named by Aryan and Arbaaz as the supplier. When Achit Kumar was arrested, 2.6 gram of ganja was recovered from him, the NCB counsel informed the court saying that this Achit Kumar is part of a ganja supply network.

The NCB counsel contested that as new facts and nuances are coming up, it is necessary to keep everyone on the same pedestal and that is why the agency is seeking Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant's custody till October 11. Achit Kumar has been sent to NCB custody till October 9.

Early on Thursday, Arbaaz Merchant filed for a bail plea at Mumbai's Esplanade Court along with an application seeking CCTV footage of the cruise ship to check if the agency recovered something from Arbaaz or whether it was planted on him.

The cruise rave party has become a political issue with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress raising questions over the functioning of the agency after photos and videos of the arrested with two outsiders surfaced