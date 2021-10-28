Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Aryan Khan promises financial help to some prisoners' families: Report
india news

Aryan Khan promises financial help to some prisoners' families: Report

Aryan Khan was informed about his bail news at around 6pm by the jail officials whom he thanked, ANI report said.
Aryan Khan will soon walk out of the jail as the Bombay high court has granted bail to him in the drugs case. (PTI)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:16 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has promised financial help to the families of some prisoners he got acquainted with during his stay in the Arthur Road jail, news agency ANI reported on Thursday as the Bombay high court granted bail to the starkid along with two others in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. The report said he was happy after he got the news of his bail at around 6pm and expressed his gratitude to the prison staff. Aryan has been lodged at the prison since October 8. He might have to spend another night or two inside the jail before all formalities are completed.

Earlier it was reported that Aryan Khan was feeling anxious in the jail after his last bail plea got rejected. Seeing his mental state, the jail authorities suggested him to read books from the library and Aryan was reading a book on Ram and Sita. Reports said before this book he was reading The Lion's Gate.

During his stay in the jail, Aryan Khan was not given any VIP treatment and was treated like any other prisoner, reports said. Shah Rukh Khan was allowed to visit Aryan Khan in person on October 14, when the prison authorities started allowing physical visits of family members of the prisoners. Before that, Aryan Khan was allowed a video call with his parents from the jail premises and a money order to buy food from the jail canteen.

Aryan Khan's conduct has been well inside the jail, it has been reported. During a counselling session, Aryan reportedly told Sameer Wankhede that he will work for social and financial upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden and will never do anything that will bring him "publicity for the wrong reasons". He also promised Wankhede that he will make Wankhede proud one day.

