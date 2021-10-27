Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing to continue in Bombay high court today
Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing to continue in Bombay high court today

Aryan Khan was represented by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. He told the Bombay high court that Aryan was a "young man" who should be sent to rehab rather than jail. The Narcotics Control Bureau has opposed his bail plea.
Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:44 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Bombay high court will on Wednesday resume hearing of the bail plea of Aryan Khan in connection with seizure of drugs on a cruise ship. The hearing will resume at 2.30pm today.

During the hearing on Khan's bail plea on Tuesday - his third after being arrested on October 3 - the 23-year-old's lawyers told the high court that Aryan should be given bail because no drugs were recovered from him. They also said that WhatsApp conversations used by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were not related to the cruise where Aryan Khan was arrested from three weeks ago.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi was part of the high-powered legal team which sought bail for actor Shah Rukh Khan's son.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail for alleged consumption and conspiracy under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rohatgi, representing Aryan, argued that his client was invited to the cruise as a special guest and there was no recovery of drugs from him, and no medical examination was conducted to show he consumed drugs. "No recovery, no consumption, I submit I am wrongly arrested," he stressed.

Rohatgi also said in his arguments that Aryan Khan was a "young man" who should be sent to rehab rather than jail.

"Law provides that for small quantities, the maximum punishment is one year of imprisonment. For consumption, there is rehabilitation as per law," Rohatgi argued on behalf of Aryan Khan.

He further said that six grams of charas was recovered from accused number 2 (Arbaz Merchant) and Aryan had no relation with him except for arriving with him there.

Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the case got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay high court for an urgent bail hearing.

He was arrested by the NCB on October 3, a day after the agency raided the cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

