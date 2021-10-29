Aryan Khan won't be released today as 5.30pm deadline missed: Reports

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reports citing Arthur Road prison officials claimed that it is unlikely that Aryan Khan will be released on Friday as the deadline of 5.30pm to submit the release order seems to have been missed. 
Published on Oct 29, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Aryan Khan will not be released from the Arthur Road Prison on Friday, news agency ANI reported citing Arthur Road prison officials. According to reports, the physical copy of the release order has to reach the 'bail box' outside the prison by 5.30pm to make sure that release is done on the same day. It is not yet clear whether Aryan Khan's release order reached the bail box before 5.30pm or not. Jail superintendent Nitin Waychal said jail officials wait until 5.35pm, but if the release order reaches the prison after 5.35pm, then the case gets transferred to the next morning.

Aryan Khan arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case is expected to finally walk out of the jail on Saturday morning, reports said.

It was a hectic day for Aryan Khan's lawyers as they have been preparing to proceed with the paperwork throughout the day. The Bombay high court issued the bail conditions after 2.30pm in which it said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will have to provide a personal bond of 1 lakh. As his lawyers rushed to the NDPS court to get the release order, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla reached the court premises to by Aryan Khan's 'surety'. She was presented in the court and after the court approved her documents, she signed the 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan's release.

What is the 5.30 deadline of Arthur Road Prison?

There is abail box outside the premises of the prison which is opened twice -- at 10.30am and 5.30pm. If it is towards the end of the day, the physical copy of the release order from the court has to be dropped in the box by 5.30pm. Then only the release can be made in the evening. Once this deadline is missed, the bail box will be opened the next day at 10.30am. 

In Aryan Khan's case, the formalities of the prison will begin on Saturday after 10.30am and will take another hour. 

