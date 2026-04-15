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'As a self-respecting Tamil...': Stalin announces black flags protest against delimitation, chairs emergency meet

MK Stalin warned of “consequences” over delimitation concerns and said that he was doing so as “a self-respecting Tamil” and the head of the DMK.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 01:45 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday chaired an emergency meeting of MPs from his party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as he continued to push back against the delimitation amendment Bill proposed by the government. He reportedly issued calls for black flag protests across the state and said that the proposed amendment was a "massive historic injustice" against the South.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses a public meeting ahead of the Assembly elections, in Vellore.(PTI)

The chief minister warned of “consequences” over delimitation concerns and said that he was doing so as “a self-respecting Tamil” and the head of the DMK.

Stalin also said that to counter the “grave danger”, he was reaching out to MPs from several states. Raising the pitch for protests against delimitation, Stalin said that homes and public spaces across Tamil Nadu will hoist black flags.

"Is punishment being meted out to Tamil Nadu and the southern states for the crime of striving for India's growth? The delimitation amendment bill that the Union BJP government plans to introduce in Parliament tomorrow is a massive historic injustice inflicted upon Tamil Nadu and the southern states," he said in a post on X.

Why South is concerned over delimitation

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23, Stalin chaired an emergency meeting of DMK MPs and later party district secretaries to discuss the repercussions the state would face due to the delimitation exercise.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

 
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