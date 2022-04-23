With Amit Shah in Bihar, BJP eyes 'world record' to mark 75 years' independence

With Bihar preparing for a visit by home minister Amit Shah, the BJP is eyeing a record to mark 75 years of India’s independence from colonial rule. “Dulour's field is covered with the tricolor… Bihar is creating a record today! The historical land of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh resonates with the chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai",” a tweet by the party’s Bihar unit read on Saturday.

At an event to mark the birth anniversary of Veer Babu Kunwar Singh, one of the first freedom fighters who were part of the 1857 mutiny against the Britishers, the party plans to hoist over 75,000 national flags. Amit Shah will be present at the celebration.

Union minister of state Nityanand Rai, who formerly headed the party's Bihar unit, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “We cannot put a cap on the number of flag bearers. But it will not be less than 75,000. The more, the merrier. Full arrangements are being made to ensure the comfort of the attendees.”

The organisers will also install a camera trap at the ground to ascertain the number of flag-wavers at the event. Sanjay Jaiswal, who has succeeded Rai as the state BJP chief, said in Bhojpur “Pakistan's record is of waving about 56,000 flags, set in 2004. We are already in touch with the authorities at the Guinness Book of World Records. They will be installing camera trap at the ground to ascertain the number of flag wavers at the event”.

Notably, the BJP has said that the event is a "non-political" one. However, the entire Bihar BJP unit including Union ministers, BJP MPs, and party cadre from village level to state level have been working for months to make the event successful.

The freedom struggle hero, also known as Babu Kunwar Singh, is remembered for leading the freedom struggle against the British in Bihar. In 1858 on April 23, Veer Kunwar Singh fought his last battle near Jagdishpur and defeated the East India Company. He soon died in the same year on April 26 from the injuries sustained during his last war.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the central government to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Under the programme, countrywide events are being organised by the centre and state governments to celebrate the history and culture of the country.

