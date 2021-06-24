Supreme Court asks for Class 12 assessment plan from states, warns Andhra to not play with lives of students

The Supreme Court on Thursday posed some serious questions to the Andhra Pradesh government for insisting on conducting Class 12 examination in physical mode "tentatively" in last week of July. The bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was reacting to the affidavit presented by the Andhra Pradesh government before the court.

"The state should have a decision and concrete plan. How can it play with the lives of students?" the bench asked. It said that the situation is very uncertain and if the exams are conducted in July, the results will be delayed further.

In the affidavit, the Andhra Pradesh government said that around 5.20 lakh students will appear for the board examination and there would be precautionary measures in place, including holding exams on alternate days and allowing only 15 to 18 students at one exam centre.

"Going by your affidavit, you will need 34,634 rooms with 15 students per hall. Have you worked out a formula. Do you have so many rooms?" the bench asked.

“Unless we are convinced that you are geared up to hold examinations without a single fatality, we will not permit you to hold examination," the bench told the counsel who appeared for Andhra Pradesh government.

It also asked Andhra Pradesh government to produce by Friday all details about logistics, staff and safety protocols as it was not convinced by the state’s confidence to hold the examination.

The strong words from the court came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking cancellation of Class 12 physical examinations in view of the Covie-19 situation. Several students had also intervened in the petition seeking cancellation.

The court had earlier told the state that it cannot keep the students hanging on fire and that if there is "even one fatality" then the state will be "held responsible for it".

While hearing the case on Thursday, the Supreme Court said that there can't be a uniform scheme for assessment for all state boards across India. It directed all state boards which have cancelled Class 12 examinations to frame an assessment scheme based on internal assessment at the earliest and notify the same not later than 10 days from Thursday (June 24).

The apex court also directed all states to announce results by July 31, the same timeline as fixed by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE.