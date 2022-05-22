Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
As Centre slashes excise duty on petrol, diesel, these are the latest prices

The reduction comes a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the excise duty on petrol and diesel has been slashed by ₹8 per litre and ₹6 per litre respectively.
From Sunday, a litre of petrol in Delhi will cost 96.76 compared to the previous price of 105.41
Published on May 22, 2022 08:23 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Prices of petrol and diesel fell on Sunday after they had remained unchanged for nearly six weeks. The reduction comes a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the excise duty on petrol and diesel has been slashed by 8 per litre and 6 per litre respectively.

With the slash in excise duty, the price of petrol in the national capital Delhi reduced by 8.65 per litre and diesel by 7 per litre. From Sunday, a litre of petrol in Delhi will cost 96.76 compared to the previous price of 105.41.

A litre of diesel, on the other hand, will be sold at 89.66 compared to 96.67 previously.

Here are the fresh prices of petrol and diesel in some major cities of the country:

CityPrice of petrol (per litre)Price of diesel (per litre)
Mumbai 111.33 97.26
Kolkata 106.01 92.74
Chennai 102.62  94.22
Bengaluru 101.92 87.87
Gurugram 97.17 90.03
In Odisha, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association in Bhubaneswar said that with the slash in excise duty and the state government reducing taxes, a litre of petrol and diesel in the state will cost 102.25 and 94.86 respectively, news agency PTI reported.

Rajasthan and Kerala also announced tax cuts on petrol and diesel following the reduction of excise duty by the Centre.

On Saturday, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan reduced the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by 2.48 per litre and diesel by 1.16 per litre. Chief minister Gehlot tweeted, “Due to the reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel by the central government, the state government will reduce VAT by 2.48 per litre on petrol and 1.16 per litre on diesel. With this, petrol will be cheaper by 10.48 and diesel by 7.16 per litre in the state.”

Meanwhile in Kerala, the state government announced a tax cut on petrol and diesel 2.41 and 1.36 respectively.

 

