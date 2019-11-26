As Fadnavis exits, decks cleared for Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra CM

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 20:10 IST

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress Tuesday evening cleared the decks for Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister.

The parties formalised their alliance as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi before endorsing Thackeray to take over the top job in the state.

“Three representatives of ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ will meet the Governor today. Swearing in ceremony to be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai on 1st December,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar was quoted as saying by ANI.

NCP Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil proposed the name of Thackeray to head the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and take over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat seconded the proposal.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moved a resolution to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. NCP’s Nawab Malik and Congress’ Nitin Raut seconded it at the meeting of the three parties at a Mumbai hotel.

NCP workers raised slogans calling party chief Sharad Pawar as “the only one tiger in Maharashtra” when he arrived at Trident Hotel with his daughter Supriya Sule for the tri-partite meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Pawar has conveyed his desire to have Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister.

The meeting began hours after resignation after BJP’s Devenndra Fadnavis who quit as chief minister on the fourth day of his second term.

Fadnavis chose not to face a floor test that the Supreme Court had ordered for Wednesday. Ahead of Fadnavis’ resignation, his deputy Ajit Pawar of the NCP had also resigned that effectively torpedoed the BJP’s hopes of winning a trust vote.