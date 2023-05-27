As Modi receives Sengol, Rajinikanth thanks PM for ‘making Tamilians proud’

Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's decision to install 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building, saying the move has made Tamilians proud.

Actor Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet, the Tamil superstar said, “The traditional symbol of Tamil power - the sceptre - will shine in India's new parliament building. My sincere thanks to the honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi who made Tamilians proud.”

Rajinikanth's tweet came shortly after the Adheenam priests handed over ‘Sengol’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Modi met the Adheenams, who flew down to the national capital today, at his official residence. The prime minister also sought their blessings.

Addressing the priests, Modi said, “I am delighted that the symbol of India's great tradition, Sengol will be installed in the new Parliament building. This Sengol will keep reminding us that we have to walk on the path of duty and remain answerable to the public.”

Made of silver and gold, the five-feet long sceptre was handed over by Lord Mountbatten to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, as a symbol of the transfer of power, according to the government, a version dismissed by the Congress as “bogus”. The Sengol, a symbol of governance in Tamil kingdoms of yore, was made by Madras (now Chennai) jewellers Vummidi Bangaru Chetty and was kept for display in The Allahabad Museum.

“It would have been good if the holy Sengol would have been given its due respect after independence and given an honourable position. But this Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand Bhawan, Prayagraj. Your 'sevak' and our Govt have brought the Sengol out of Anand Bhawan,” Modi told the Adheenams.

On Sunday, the sceptre will be installed near the Speaker’s seat in the new Parliament, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

