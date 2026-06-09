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As monsoon begins, Kerala cracks down on illegal fishing to protect breeding fresh water fish

As monsoon begins, Kerala cracks down on illegal fishing to protect breeding fresh water fish

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 11:02 am IST
PTI |
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Kochi, As the southwest monsoon sets in across Kerala, fisheries officials have stepped up efforts to protect native fresh water fish species during one of the most important periods in their life cycle.

As monsoon begins, Kerala cracks down on illegal fishing to protect breeding fresh water fish

Officials said the Fisheries Department has launched a special drive against illegal fishing practices that target fish migrating from rivers into streams and paddy fields for breeding.

The seasonal movement, locally known as "Oothakayattam", takes place when fish swim against the current in search of suitable breeding grounds.

According to officials, many of the fish caught during this period are carrying eggs, while others are young fish that have not yet matured. Their capture can significantly affect fish populations and threaten the long-term sustainability of inland fisheries.

Special patrolling has been intensified in areas, where authorities say illegal fishing activities have been reported.

According to the department, there has been a growing tendency to block the natural movement of fish by installing trap nets and illegal fish traps in waterways. Such methods prevent fish from reaching breeding areas and can result in large numbers being caught during their migration.

The enforcement drive comes as authorities seek to protect fish stocks during the breeding season and ensure that Kerala's inland water bodies continue to support fishing communities in the years ahead.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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