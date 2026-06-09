Kochi, As the southwest monsoon sets in across Kerala, fisheries officials have stepped up efforts to protect native fresh water fish species during one of the most important periods in their life cycle.

As monsoon begins, Kerala cracks down on illegal fishing to protect breeding fresh water fish

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Officials said the Fisheries Department has launched a special drive against illegal fishing practices that target fish migrating from rivers into streams and paddy fields for breeding.

The seasonal movement, locally known as "Oothakayattam", takes place when fish swim against the current in search of suitable breeding grounds.

According to officials, many of the fish caught during this period are carrying eggs, while others are young fish that have not yet matured. Their capture can significantly affect fish populations and threaten the long-term sustainability of inland fisheries.

Special patrolling has been intensified in areas, where authorities say illegal fishing activities have been reported.

According to the department, there has been a growing tendency to block the natural movement of fish by installing trap nets and illegal fish traps in waterways. Such methods prevent fish from reaching breeding areas and can result in large numbers being caught during their migration.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2010, catching breeding fish or juvenile fish is a punishable offence. The law also prohibits the installation of nets or other devices that obstruct the natural movement of fish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2010, catching breeding fish or juvenile fish is a punishable offence. The law also prohibits the installation of nets or other devices that obstruct the natural movement of fish. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Other banned practices include the use of nets with a mesh size of less than 20 millimetres, fishing without a licence, fishing in protected fish sanctuaries, and the use of poison, electricity or explosives to catch fish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other banned practices include the use of nets with a mesh size of less than 20 millimetres, fishing without a licence, fishing in protected fish sanctuaries, and the use of poison, electricity or explosives to catch fish. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The department has also warned that sharing or promoting videos that encourage such illegal activities can attract legal action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department has also warned that sharing or promoting videos that encourage such illegal activities can attract legal action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said violations of the Act can lead to fines, imprisonment or both. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said violations of the Act can lead to fines, imprisonment or both. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While first-time offenders may face a fine or jail term, repeated violations can result in stricter penalties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While first-time offenders may face a fine or jail term, repeated violations can result in stricter penalties. {{/usCountry}}

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The enforcement drive comes as authorities seek to protect fish stocks during the breeding season and ensure that Kerala's inland water bodies continue to support fishing communities in the years ahead.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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