‘Dear Narendra’: As PM Modi launches Mission LiFE, world leaders congratulate

France, the UK, Argentina, Georgia, Guyana, Madagascar, Mauritius, Estonia, Nepal and the Maldives sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the launch of the Mission LiFE movement (Lifestyle for the Environment). Mission LiFe is expected to be an India-led global mass movement to ensure individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister's Office. It will be India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Also Read: PM Modi's advice for those who prefer AC temperatures at 17 or 18 degrees

Here are the messages from the world leaders:

Alberto Fernandez, President of Argentina

I am here in Buenos Aires but I did not want to be absent from this event of PM Modi. The world is experiencing unusual times which are marked not only by a pandemic but also by profound inequality. The world is also suffering from a crisis because of the use and wastage of non-renewable resources which undoubtedly have detrimental effects upon the environment. It is also true that this concentration and the ongoing war has led to a problem of food security around the world that should draw the attention of the world. That's why I think the initiative, LiFE, can be very helpful for us to find a way because one of the ways is to ensure that governments and civil society achieve the necessary consensus so that we can slowly come out of the crisis.

Kaja Kallas, Estonia Prime Minister

The power of change lies in working together towards a common goal and engaging all the people. India has been very active in World Clean Up day. Last year, an amazing 1.2 million people took part. Thank you. Russia's war against Ukraine has triggered a global energy crisis. This further underlines the need to move to renewable energy and sustainability. I am glad that climate action is one of India's G-10 presidency priority and I wish you a successful presidency.

Emmanuel Macron, France President

Dear Prime Minister, dear Narendra, dear colleagues, dear friends, namaste. I wish I could be you in Kevadia at this very special moment. At a time when our world is subject to geopolitical tensions, we have no choice but to choose cooperation over division...France looks forward to working with India to make this initiative a success including in the perspective of the Indian presidency of G20 next year.

Irakli Garibashvili, Georgia Prime Minister

Georgia welcomes and fully supports this global initiative, timely introduced by PM Modi which promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle that focuses on the principle of mindful & deliberate utilisations.

Ifraan Ali, Guyana president

Our planet is under threats. Overall, 70% of forest land is substantially degraded. Collective action is needed to protect the planet. I wish to extend best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the launching of the Mission LiFE logo and mission document which seeks to mobilise 1 billion people of India to become pro-planet people by 2027. Congratulations India for taking the lead.

Andry Rajoelina, Madagascar President

I am convinced that LiFE could become one of the turning points in our fight against climate crisis. I thank India through its Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is an inspiring leader in the environmental protection, for bringing us together around this cause. It is with hope and conviction that I join you in this mission.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Maldives President

Prime Minister Modi's Mission LiFE could not have come at a more crucial juncture. The ill effects of climate crisis come at us with full force, growing in severity the longer we let our inactions drag on. This ambitious initiative is a call for action. Let's not end it there.

Pravind Jugnauth, Mauritius PM

Policy reforms and economic initiatives are not enough to save our planet. Lifestyle changes at the individual level and behavioural changes at the community level are needed to reduce the strain on the environment. I, therefore, strongly support the movement launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to build on good practices on the level of individuals, communities and institutions in an order to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.

Sher Bahadur Deuba, Nepal PM

This is a pioneering movement that can help fight climate change. I thank you for giving Nepal the opportunity to extend our support to the movement.

Elizabeth Truss, UK PM

In November last year, the world came together in the UK to sign the Glassgow Climate Pact. It was a landmark deal...As democracies, we must work together to secure energy independence and protect our economies. We are investing with partners like India to help build vital climate infrastructure. Let's keep making those long-term choices, let's keep leading the way.

