PM Modi's advice for those who prefer AC temperatures at 17 or 18 degrees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched the Mission LiFE movement in Gujarat's Kevadia. On the occasion, Modi said the mission of LiFE is based on the mantra that every small action counts.

“For example, some people prefer dropping AC temperatures to 17 or 18 degrees. This creates a negative impact on the environment. Instead of keeping the air conditioner (AC) temperature at 18 degrees and then taking a blanket, it's better to keep the AC temperature at 24 degrees and reduce electricity consumption,” Modi said.

The prime minister also had a piece of advice for gym enthusiasts. “Better than going to the gym by car, one may choose to walk towards the destination. It will improve one's health and also conserve fuel and energy,” Modi said.

Envisaged by Modi, Mission LiFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

“The effect of climate change is unprecedented! Glaciers are melting, the sea level is rising and the other effects are visible to all the people living on this planet,” the prime minister said at the event.

Modi also said the Mission LiFE will strengthen the idea of P3 - Pro-Planet People. “This mission envisions uniting all the people on this earth for one common goal - the goal of living for the good and betterment of this planet,” he said.

