Home / Environment / PM Modi's advice for those who prefer AC temperatures at 17 or 18 degrees

PM Modi's advice for those who prefer AC temperatures at 17 or 18 degrees

environment
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 12:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a piece of advice for gym enthusiasts. “Better than going to the gym by car, one may choose to walk towards the destination. It will improve one's health and also conserve fuel and energy,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with United Nation secretary-general Antonio Guterres at the global launch of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Gujarat.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with United Nation secretary-general Antonio Guterres at the global launch of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Gujarat.(PTI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched the Mission LiFE movement in Gujarat's Kevadia. On the occasion, Modi said the mission of LiFE is based on the mantra that every small action counts.

“For example, some people prefer dropping AC temperatures to 17 or 18 degrees. This creates a negative impact on the environment. Instead of keeping the air conditioner (AC) temperature at 18 degrees and then taking a blanket, it's better to keep the AC temperature at 24 degrees and reduce electricity consumption,” Modi said.

The prime minister also had a piece of advice for gym enthusiasts. “Better than going to the gym by car, one may choose to walk towards the destination. It will improve one's health and also conserve fuel and energy,” Modi said.

Envisaged by Modi, Mission LiFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

“The effect of climate change is unprecedented! Glaciers are melting, the sea level is rising and the other effects are visible to all the people living on this planet,” the prime minister said at the event.

Modi also said the Mission LiFE will strengthen the idea of P3 - Pro-Planet People. “This mission envisions uniting all the people on this earth for one common goal - the goal of living for the good and betterment of this planet,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
narendra modi united nations antonio guterres climate change + 2 more
narendra modi united nations antonio guterres climate change + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out