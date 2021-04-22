As the second Covid wave surges, how citizens are working to counter it

As India deals with the paucity of oxygen cylinders, plasma donors, food and other basic essentials during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, young citizens are working to help those in need. Hindustan Times spoke to these young change-makers to understand their struggle and contribution in flattening the curve.

Vinum Gupta: Delivers home-made food to patients

Vinum Gupta distributes home-made meals around Gurugram in Haryana at minimal prices. He says he and his mother decided to start the service when they could not find anyone to provide them with food while they were infected with Covid-19.

“My friend’s father fell ill. By the time we took him to the hospital, he passed away due to severe damage in his lungs. After we returned home, we felt sick and tested positive for Covid-19. That is when our struggle with food started. We didn’t have any known source which could provide us with food. After recovering, my mother and I realised that there were several people facing the same problem and we decided to start our food service,” says Gupta.

“My mother and I started delivering lentils, chapatis and salad at a cost of ₹100 per plate in April. We provide free delivery within a 3km radius and a nominal delivery charge if it’s farther away,” says Gupta, who has successfully served 100 meals till date.

Vibha Vasuki: Supplies care packages to members of sexual minority communities

Vibha Vasuki, a lawyer from Bengaluru in Karnataka, says that like everyone, members of sexual minority communities too have been suffering the effects of the pandemic, especially due to the discrimination they face. After her family tested positive, Vasuki and her husband split duties-- from cooking food to buying medicines. She then realised that since the members of sexual minority communities are subject to discrimination, the pandemic would have worsened the situation.

“There are around 100 sex workers in different collectives in Mysore and Mandya and they needed care packages and meals. I was constantly using my Instagram account to look for members of sexual minority communities who needed help. I’ve been successful in serving around 150 beneficiaries who we supply food and other sanitary essentials,” says Vasuki, who started giving out care packages through her dog Duke’s Instagram account as well.

Rana Mukherjee: Helps provide food, oxygen and monetary donations to patients

Rana Mukherjee, an engineer from Korba in Chattisgarh, has not just been providing patients with meals, but is constantly working towards connecting donors and providing those in need with providing oxygen cylinders to those in need. Mukherjee and his friends have also cremated bodies when needed.

“We cremated two unidentified bodies during the second wave. They had been lying in the hospital unattended,” says Mukherjee.

“When the pandemic began in 2020, I interacted with migrants from all around India and their losses and suffering motivated me to help. We have a list of plasma donors and collaborate with multiple home chefs to provide two meals to over 220 people everyday. We constantly receive monetary donations from our acquaintances and the families in Chhattisgarh, which has helped us serve people during these uncertain times,” says Mukherjee .

Surabhi Shikha: Works to verify a repository of Covid-19 resources

Surabhi Shikha, from Patna in Bihar, with a following of 300 people on Instagram, has created a long list of verified resources for Covid-19 patients.

“Since we live in this echo chamber where lots of info is being shared, we tend to feel that there’s enough resources. However, not a lot of people who are actually going through illness are aware that such initiatives are available,” says Shikha.

“Both my parents are doctors in Patna and I’m watching the battlefield from the closest seat, so this is my little effort to do whatever I can to help. I research the contacts, and call vendors to confirm their inventory. It’s helpful that there are other people like me who are out there working on similar initiatives. I’m on the constant lookout for what’s being shared across different cities,” says Shikha, who spends around four or five hours of her day verifying sources and has successfully created a guide for all the requirements a Covid-19 patient might need.

