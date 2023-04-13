Home / India News / Asad Ahmad killing: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, Yogi over 'false encounter'

Asad Ahmad killing: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, Yogi over 'false encounter'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2023 03:44 PM IST

Umesh Pal murder case: Father Atiq Ahmad and son Asad Ahmad are both accused in the killing of the lawyer at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed Uttar Pradesh's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for using 'fake encounters' to divert attention from 'real issues'. Yadav, a former UP chief minister, tweeted shortly after state police confirmed the killing of Asad Ahmad - the son of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad - in an encounter in Jhansi district.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

Asad and Atiq Ahmad are both accused in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal.

"By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared," Yadav tweeted.

"The (government) does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong."

Asad Ahmad's killing comes less than a month before UP civic body polls.

Asad and another accused in the same case - Ghulam - were shot dead in Jhansi and police recovered two foreign-made weapons.

Each had a reward of 5 lakh on their heads. The weapons were a .455 bore British Bulldog revolver and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol.

Read Here: Atiq Ahmad's son Asad shot dead in UP Police encounter: 5 things about him

Asad Ahmad was killed on the day his father was produced before a court in Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. According to reports, Atiq cried in court when told of his son's death. Earlier, he had a bottle thrown at him while being taken inside.

The Umesh Pal murder case

Pal was a witness to the 2005 killing of Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Raju Pal, in which both Atiq and Asad Ahmad are accused. Pal was killed February 24 outside his home in Prayagraj.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
akhilesh yadav uttar pradesh
akhilesh yadav uttar pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out