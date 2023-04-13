Home / India News / Atiq Ahmad's son Asad shot dead in UP Police encounter: 5 things about him

Atiq Ahmad's son Asad shot dead in UP Police encounter: 5 things about him

BySanskriti Falor, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2023 02:41 PM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Asad’s killing in the encounter comes when Atiq Ahmad and his brother were produced before a Prayagraj court for Umesh Pal murder case.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, has been killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi. Asad was wanted in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal. The operation was carried out by the UP Police's Special Task Force (STF).

Asad’s killing in the encounter comes when Atiq Ahmad and his brother were produced before a Prayagraj court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.
Asad’s killing in the encounter comes when Atiq Ahmad and his brother were produced before a Prayagraj court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

UP STF said, "Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered.".

Read Here: Asad Ahmad encounter killing a 'message to...': UP deputy CM

Here are five things about Asad Ahmad:

1) Asad, along with another accused Ghulam, was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and had a reward of 5 lakh on each of them.

2) Asad Ahmad was the third son of Atiq Ahmad and had taken over Atiq’s gang after his brothers surrendered in court.

3) The FIR lodged against Asad was under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

4) Asad’s killing in the encounter comes when Atiq Ahmad and his brother were produced before a Prayagraj court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq was brought to Prayagraj from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail for his court hearing.

5) Until he was caught in a CCTV camera in relation to Umesh Pal murder case, Asad was not on the police radar.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
atiq ahmad encounter mafia prayagraj uttar pradesh police uttar pradesh + 4 more
atiq ahmad encounter mafia prayagraj uttar pradesh police uttar pradesh + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out