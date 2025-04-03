Asaduddin Owaisi tears Waqf (Amendment) Bill during Lok Sabha debate| Watch

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the BJP-led Central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. He went on to unstaple and tear the copy of the bill as a mark to oppose the amendment. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

While participating in the debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Owaisi alleged that Muslims would be treated unfairly through the Waqf Bill.

"This Bill is an attack on Muslims. The Modi government has started a war on my freedom. My mosques, my Dargahs, my Madrasas are on target. This government is not revealing the truth. This Bill violates Article 14- Equal Protection. Limitations will be imposed. By doing so, the encroacher will become the owner, and a non -Muslim will administrate the Waqf Board. This Bill also violates Equality For Law," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

The Hyderabad MP rejected the legislation and said that the BJP wants to create conflicts in the name of temples and mosques.

"I am tearing this Bill as this Bill is unconstitutional. In this country, the BJP wants to create conflicts in the name of temples and mosques. That's why I condemn this," Owaisi said, tearing up the Bill.

Kiren Rijiju says centre doesn't want more powers

Moving the bill for passing in the House, union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said that the bill will not be applicable retrospectively, and the centre is not seeking more powers.

"When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn't it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?" Rijiju said.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August last year, and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.