Ashok Gehlot on his role after election: ‘Will stick to whatever high command decides’

Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly poll on November 25, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday left the decision about his political future in the hands of the Congress High Command.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot(ANI)

Speaking about his role after the election result, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "My role has always been whatever the high command wants. I do not decide my own role. The role that high command will give me, I will stick to that"

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also expressed confidence about bucking anti-incumbency in getting a majority mandate in Rajasthan.

"People have made up their mood to repeat the government in the state this time. I believe we are moving towards 156 seats. The tradition (of changing the govt in every 5 years) is going to break this time. People in the state are happy with the kind of work we have done. In Rajasthan, it is definite that the govt will be repeated," CM Gehlot said

"If the 76-year record of Kerala can be broken during COVID times in Kerala as earlier the people of Kerala used to choose government alternatively. We have done more work after COVID, people of Rajasthan are no less intelligent than the people of Kerala; so we will repeat the government in Rajasthan. The Bhilwara model went to WHO and we were praised all over the world. There was no hunger during COVID. We worked with religious gurus, activists and NGOs. " Ashok Gehlot said.

Ashok Gehlot also alleged that the government at the centre was using agencies like the ED to topple non-BJP governments in the states.

"These agencies (ED, IT) are important, their actual work is for the economic offender. Their attention should be directed there so that the country's economy remains strong and economic offences don't take place. Their work (in that direction) has ceased for nine years, just making the government topple and rise and for that, they threaten MLAs to make them change their party. They are trying to make the government topple in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra.with ED's pressure and IT raid. People are not liking this"

Gehlot's confidence stems from the various social schemes that he claims his government had brought for the people.

"We have passed a law for gig workers and provided social security to them. There are demands that a law should be made for gig workers in India. Platform service providers have emerged- like Uber, Ola, Zomato and many other platforms where people are doing jobs without any security. For this law suggestions were received in Bharat Jodo Yatra" Ashok Gehlot said.

"We are giving health insurance to the entire public. We have guaranteed treatment worth ₹50 lakh per family," Gehlot added.

Gehlot also criticised PM Narendra Modi claiming that the Prime Minister had use inappropriate language on the campaign trail.

"Prime Minister is a very big post and his statement is not in respect of the dignity of the post because his speech lacks decency. Whatever they say to voters "Press the button as you are hanging Congress government' is not going to work. The use of violence in language must not happen in campaigning. If they talk to people with love and affection, then you have to talk with maintaining decorum. If they want to be sarcastic and make allegations, then there are many words in the language, they must use polite words" Gehlot said.

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3.

Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In 2018, Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. (ANI)