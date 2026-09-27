Ashutosh Ranka says team CJP's ‘illegal detention’ by Assam Police 'finally ended'; Dipke reacts

Ashutosh Ranka and other Cockroach Janta Party volunteers, who were detained by the Assam Police earlier in the day, have now been released, the CJP co-convenor said in a social post media.

Ashutosh Ranka and over 30 CJP workers were detained earlier on Sunday ahead of the party’s scheduled regional volunteers’ meeting. (PTI)

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Over 30 CJP workers, including Ashutosh Ranka and three other members of its central committee, were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati ahead of the party's scheduled regional volunteers' meeting.

The meeting was set for 10am at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan on Kharga Choudhury Road in Athgaon. However, the venue was later shifted to Chowdhury Tila, opposite the Assam Secretariat, after organisers alleged that the original venue had been pressured into cancelling the booking.

“The illegal detention by Assam Police has finally ended,” Ranka wrote on X. He further stated that the CJP team asked police to drop them from where they were picked up "illegally in the first place."

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{{^usCountry}} “I will address the Press at Chaudhary Tila, Opp Secretariat, from where we were picked up. Jai Ai Akom!” Ranka added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I will address the Press at Chaudhary Tila, Opp Secretariat, from where we were picked up. Jai Ai Akom!” Ranka added. {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after, CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke reacted to Ranka's post and said, “Abey yaar… I was actually looking forward to joining your strike at the police station tomorrow.” Ranka replied to the CJP founder and said, “Sorry Shaktiman!”

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Dipke's reaction comes in the context of his earlier statement, in which he said he would fly from Delhi to Assam on Monday morning because Ranka wasn't released from detention.

"We are not going to cave in to threats of arrest or jail. Feel free to arrest me at the airport itself tomorrow," Dipke had posted earlier in the day.

Team CJP's detention and attacks at Himanta

Ashutosh Ranka had arrived in Guwahati on Saturday along with CJP members Ankit Bhardwaj, Akash Prem, Varun Agrawal and Anam. He had earlier said that venue cancellations would not stop the party from holding its programme in Assam.

Before his detention, Ranka had accused the Assam government of trying to prevent the CJP from raising questions about the condition of the state's schools and other issues.

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Dipke had reacted soon after team CJP's detention and said that he would also go to Assam with other members of the party. He wrote on X, "Himanta (Biswa Sarma) can arrest us all."