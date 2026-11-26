Three repatriated antiquities, including a 12th-century Chola-period bronze idol, were on Thursday handed over by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Tamil Nadu Police at a function held at the ASI headquarters here, marking a "significant step" towards the recovery and restitution of India's cultural heritage, officials said.

ASI handed over three repatriated antiquities to the Idol Wing CID, Tamil Nadu Police, at Dharohar Bhawan, New Delhi. (@ASIGoI/X) more less

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The antiquities comprise two bronze idols repatriated from the Smithsonian Museum in the US and one from The Hague in the Netherlands. They were formally handed over to the respective police officers, the ASI said.

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The antiquities include Somaskanda (Lord Shiva and Uma), a 12th-century Chola-period bronze idol photographed in 1959 at the Siva Temple, Sri Visvanatha in Alattur, Mannargudi Taluk, Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It was repatriated from the Smithsonian Museum, the ministry said.

Another antiquity, Saint Sundarar with Paravai Nachiyar, is a 16th-century bronze idol belonging to the Vijayanagara period. It was photographed in 1956 at the Shiva Temple, Sri Narisvara in Viracholapuram, Kallakurichi Taluk, Tamil Nadu, and was also repatriated from the Smithsonian Museum, it said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The third antiquity, Saint Kannappa Nayanar, is a Chola-period bronze idol from Arulmigu Agneeswarasamy Temple in Thirupugalur, Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third antiquity, Saint Kannappa Nayanar, is a Chola-period bronze idol from Arulmigu Agneeswarasamy Temple in Thirupugalur, Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

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It depicts the Shaivite saint in a 'tribhanga' standing posture, with his right hand raised towards his eye. The idol was repatriated from The Hague, the ASI said.

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"In a significant step towards the recovery and restitution of India's cultural heritage, the Archaeological Survey of India today handed over the three repatriated antiquities to the Idol Wing CID, Tamil Nadu Police, at Dharohar Bhawan, New Delhi," it said.

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The formal handover was undertaken by ASI Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat, along with other representatives of the organisation.

The restitution of the antiquities marks an important milestone in India's ongoing efforts to bring its cultural treasures back to their rightful home, officials said.

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The ASI continues to work towards identifying, recovering and repatriating India's lost heritage in coordination with national and international agencies, they added.