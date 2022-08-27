Asia Cup 2022: On India vs Pakistan match eve, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extends best wishes to 'Men in Blue' | Watch

On the eve of Sunday's India vs Pakistan match in the 2022 Asia Cup, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a video message, extended her best wishes to the ‘Men in Blue’ for their contest against the arch-rivals.

“I have very special memories. A few years back, I visited Karachi to watch an India-Pakistan match…and I cannot forget the moment when India won. All the Indian politicians who went to watch the match, whether from the BJP, Congress or any other party…they were so elated that they started jumping in absolute joy,” the Congress general secretary said in the clip shared by the All India Mahila Congress.

“On August 28, India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup. On behalf of the entire country, individually, and on behalf of my family, I extend best wishes to our team. Best of luck, give it your all, and win the match,” she added.

Meanwhile, the match will be the opening fixture for both the teams in the 2022 Asia Cup, and there is a possibility of a further two contests between the rivals in the tournament, which is being played in the UAE, and in the Twenty20 format, to prepare the participants for the upcoming T20 World Cup, due to be played in Australia in October-November. There too, India and Pakistan will play their opening fixture against each other, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

In last year's T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the first match of the tournament for both sides. This also marked India's maiden defeat to the neighbours in a World Cup (both T20 and 50-over).

