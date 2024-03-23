Home / India News / ASI's survey of disputed Bhojshala complex in MP continues on Day 2

PTI |
Mar 23, 2024 10:09 AM IST

Dhar, The survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India , continued for the second day on Saturday. A team of the ASI reached the disputed complex around 8 am on Saturday. The exercise first began on Friday following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The ASI team is accompanied by senior police and local administration officials. A heavy police force has been deployed at the site, eyewitnesses said. Petitioners from the Hindu side Ashish Goyal and Gopal Sharma also reached the Bhojshala complex. Kamal Maula Mosque Welfare Society President Abdul Samad, one of the parties in the court, told reporters he didn't participate in the process as he was not well and got the information late. "We respect the high court's decision...There is no problem if the survey is conducted within the ambit of the Constitution and following the orders of the high court, but new issues are being created in it...like the pillars which were placed later in 2004," he claimed. "The community also took objection to it and also gave memorandums. Despite the opposition, the pillars remained inside and were not taken out. They want to include that in the survey. Later, an idol was put up. So, we are opposing the new survey," Samad said. He said the court has passed the order even as various cases filed by the Muslim community members related to Bhojshala were still pending. The Society moved the Supreme Court against the HC order on March 16 for the urgent hearing, but the apex court said it will hear the case on April 1, he said. The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque. As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.

