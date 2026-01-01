Chandigarh, The wife of Haryana Police's Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar, who allegedly committed suicide in October, will get a government job in the Campus School at Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday. ASI's wife to get govt job as Haryana Cabinet gives nod

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Saini here.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Saini said it has been decided that a government job will be given to Santosh Kumari, the wife of Lathar.

She will be appointed to the PGT Mathematics Group B post in the Campus School at Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University, Saini said.

Lathar, who was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak, allegedly shot himself dead on October 14, leaving behind a "final note" that levelled corruption allegations against late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who also served in the same district.

Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

The Cabinet has also decided to expand the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, under which all eligible women beneficiaries in Haryana get a financial assistance of ₹2,100 every month.

Saini said currently, women belonging to families with an annual income of up to ₹1 lakh are given ₹2,100 every month.

Now, this benefit will also be given to those women whose children score more than 80 per cent marks in Classes 10 and 12, he added.

The chief minister said more than one lakh women have so far applied for the scheme and eight lakh are already receiving its benefits.

The Lado Lakshmi Yojana scheme is open to both married and unmarried women between the ages of 23 and 60 years, belonging to families with an annual income of up to ₹1 lakh.

Saini further informed that the Haryana government is taking concrete steps in the direction of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao".

The sex ratio in the state has reached 923 in 2025, he informed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.