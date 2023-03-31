'Asked for my death': Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife says day before his release

Former MLA and Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu who has been battling with cancer on Friday posted a heartfelt message a day before her husband's likely release from jail. She said out of anger she asked for death from God, but God left her in between.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was diagnosed with cancer recently.

On May 20, 2022, Sidhu was sent to jail in the 1988 road rage case after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court. It was reported earlier that Sidhu can get an early release based on the normal remission available to all convicts. The file for early release of Sidhu and 51 other prisoners, who were eligible for release under the scheme of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, was moved in January by the jail department, but the Punjab government did not allow any relief.

Now he is likely to be released on April 1 if he gets a 45-day remission. His scheduled release from the jail is on May 16. According to jail officials, Sidhu may get an early release on April 1 because of his good conduct.

A few days ago, Navjot Sidhu's wife tweeted about the diagnosis of her cancer and operation. "Waited for you, seeing you denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG. Sorry can't wait for you because it's stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it's GODS plan: PERFECT (sic)," she wrote.

