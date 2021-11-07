Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Asked to stop playing loud music, puja revellers fire at cops in Bihar's Gaya, pelt stones; 3 hurt
india news

Asked to stop playing loud music, puja revellers fire at cops in Bihar's Gaya, pelt stones; 3 hurt

Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar said SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg, but was out of danger. Two jawans of the special armed police were injured in stone pelting, he added.
A policeman being taken to hospital. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 06:06 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A station house officer (SHO) sustained bullet injuries and two other police personnel were hurt when Laxmi Puja revellers indulged in firing and stone-pelting in Bihar’s Gaya on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the Tanakuppa area of Gaya when the police personnel asked organisers of a puja to stop playing loud music during immersion of a Laxmi idol.

Gaya’s special superintendent of police Aditya Kumar said SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg, but was out of danger. Two jawans of the special armed police were injured in stone pelting, he added.

RELATED STORIES

“We have identified the accused and will take strict action against them,” Kumar said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP national executive meeting today, upcoming state polls on agenda

TDP plans protests over rising fuel prices across Andhra on November 9

Varsity head of dept removed amid casteist slur allegations in Kerala

BJP MLA’s proposal to name circle after Savarkar stirs row
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP