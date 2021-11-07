Asked to stop playing loud music, puja revellers fire at cops in Bihar's Gaya, pelt stones; 3 hurt

A station house officer (SHO) sustained bullet injuries and two other police personnel were hurt when Laxmi Puja revellers indulged in firing and stone-pelting in Bihar’s Gaya on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the Tanakuppa area of Gaya when the police personnel asked organisers of a puja to stop playing loud music during immersion of a Laxmi idol.

Gaya’s special superintendent of police Aditya Kumar said SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg, but was out of danger. Two jawans of the special armed police were injured in stone pelting, he added.

“We have identified the accused and will take strict action against them,” Kumar said.

