Assam, Arunachal ink pact to resolve decades-long border dispute

ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati/new delhi
Apr 21, 2023 02:46 AM IST

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in New Delhi to end a 51-year-old inter-state border dispute.

Union home minister Amit Shah with Assam chief Mmnister Himanta Biswa Sarma (L) and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu during signing of the boundary agreement between the two states, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The MoU was signed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh in Lok Sabha.

“We are witnessing a historic moment in India and northeast’s history. The border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, which was going on since 1972 has been resolved permanently. It’s a big achievement and a milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a peaceful, developed and dispute-free northeast,” said Shah.

“The signing of an MoU between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today to settle an inter-state boundary dispute will prove to be a milestone. This will bring peace and development to the Northeast region,” said Sarma.

“This momentous occasion will ensure sustained, lasting peace and spur our shared growth and overall prosperity in the northeast,” said Khandu.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804 km long boundary. Though there was no dispute initially, allegations of residents of one state encroaching on the other’s land stoked disputes and violence. A suit has been pending in the Supreme Court since 1989 on the issue.

In 2021, on the insistence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, both states resolved to settle their dispute through talks.

“There was a dispute related to 123 border villages which were spread across almost the entire length of the 800km boundary. The agreement will lead to permanent peace... Arunachal Pradesh government had some land in Assam’s Jorhat town. At our request, they have agreed to give it to us,” Sarma said.

Under the agreement, both the states have agreed that this agreement will be final with regards to these 123 disputed villages and neither of the states will make any new claim related to any area or village in future.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

