Assam, Arunachal Pradesh to ink border deal on Thursday: Minister

GUWAHATI: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to end border disputes along the boundaries of the two northeastern states, people familiar with the matter said. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have had several rounds of meetings to address the boundary problem. (ANI File Photo)

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said proposals made by regional committees of both states to address the long-pending issue were approved on Wednesday by the Assam cabinet. Union home minister Amit Shah will be present at the MoU signing ceremony, the minister said.

“Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu have already had several rounds of meetings to address the problem. On Wednesday, the Assam cabinet approved the suggestions made by the regional committees comprising senior ministers of both states,” Baruah said.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804 km long boundary with Arunachal Pradesh. Though there was no dispute initially, over the years allegations of residents of one state encroaching land on the other have led to disputes and violence. A suit has been pending in the Supreme Court since 1989 on the issue.

In 2021, following the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, the two states resolved to settle their border dispute out of court through talks.

In July last year, both states signed the Namsai Declaration in which it was agreed to bring down the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86 and resolve the boundary row by forming 12 committees each headed by cabinet minister that visit disputed areas, take feedback from residents and submit reports to their respective governments.

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday also approved a monthly pension of ₹15,000 to those from the state who were jailed during the Emergency that lasted for 21 months from 1975 to 1977.

“In Assam, 301 people were arrested and put behind bars at that time under various provisions like the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). The cabinet today approved ₹15,000 as monthly pension for them. The sum could be the highest such amount for ‘Loktrantra Senanis’ (Soldiers of Democracy) in the country,” said urban development minister Ashok Singhal.

He added that if any of those 301 have died, the pension will be given to their wives and if the wives are also dead the sum would be given to unmarried daughters of the person who was jailed.

The cabinet also approved setting up of 8 mega industrial projects worth a total of ₹8,200 crore. Once completed, these industries will provide direct employment to 6,100 persons.

“Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with these companies will be signed on May 9, a day prior to completion of two years of the present government,” Baruah said.

