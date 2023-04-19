Home / India News / Assam, Arunachal Pradesh to ink border deal on Thursday: Minister

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh to ink border deal on Thursday: Minister

ByUtpal Parashar
Apr 19, 2023 09:55 PM IST

In 2021, following the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, the two states resolved to settle their border dispute out of court through talks.

GUWAHATI: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to end border disputes along the boundaries of the two northeastern states, people familiar with the matter said.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have had several rounds of meetings to address the boundary problem. (ANI File Photo)
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have had several rounds of meetings to address the boundary problem. (ANI File Photo)

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said proposals made by regional committees of both states to address the long-pending issue were approved on Wednesday by the Assam cabinet. Union home minister Amit Shah will be present at the MoU signing ceremony, the minister said.

“Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu have already had several rounds of meetings to address the problem. On Wednesday, the Assam cabinet approved the suggestions made by the regional committees comprising senior ministers of both states,” Baruah said.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804 km long boundary with Arunachal Pradesh. Though there was no dispute initially, over the years allegations of residents of one state encroaching land on the other have led to disputes and violence. A suit has been pending in the Supreme Court since 1989 on the issue.

In 2021, following the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, the two states resolved to settle their border dispute out of court through talks.

In July last year, both states signed the Namsai Declaration in which it was agreed to bring down the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86 and resolve the boundary row by forming 12 committees each headed by cabinet minister that visit disputed areas, take feedback from residents and submit reports to their respective governments.

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday also approved a monthly pension of 15,000 to those from the state who were jailed during the Emergency that lasted for 21 months from 1975 to 1977.

“In Assam, 301 people were arrested and put behind bars at that time under various provisions like the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). The cabinet today approved 15,000 as monthly pension for them. The sum could be the highest such amount for ‘Loktrantra Senanis’ (Soldiers of Democracy) in the country,” said urban development minister Ashok Singhal.

He added that if any of those 301 have died, the pension will be given to their wives and if the wives are also dead the sum would be given to unmarried daughters of the person who was jailed.

The cabinet also approved setting up of 8 mega industrial projects worth a total of 8,200 crore. Once completed, these industries will provide direct employment to 6,100 persons.

“Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with these companies will be signed on May 9, a day prior to completion of two years of the present government,” Baruah said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Topics
amit shah supreme court assam himanta biswa sarma emergency memorandum of understanding arunachal pradesh cabinet minister pema khandu mous + 8 more
amit shah supreme court assam himanta biswa sarma emergency memorandum of understanding arunachal pradesh cabinet minister pema khandu mous + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out