Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12th results to be announced today at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce Assam HS Result 2026 on April 28, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Higher Secondary examination can check the results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result can also be checked at results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in. ...Read More

To check the results and access the marksheets, candidates will need their roll number.

The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026. The examination for Class 12 was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results. Along with the results, the Board will declare the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise details and other information. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.